Merck KGaA's adj profit lower on competition in liquid crystals

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany Merck KGaA saw new Chinese rivals chip away further at its dominant market position in liquid crystals used in flat-screen TVs, dragging second-quarter earnings lower.

The family-controlled company's second-quarter adjusted earnings (EBITDA) slipped 5.6 percent to 1.09 billion euros, slightly below market expectations of 1.10 billion.

Earnings were also dragged lower by marketing and selling expenses for the launch of cancer immunotherapy Bavencio, on which the company pins its hope for future growth at its pharmaceuticals unit.

Overall, the company said it still expected 2017 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.4 billion to 4.6 billion euros compared with last year's 4.5 billion euros, supported by materials and equipment for the biotech industry. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)