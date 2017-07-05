July 5 Merck & Co Inc:
* Merck provides further update on three multiple myeloma
studies evaluating Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in combination with
pomalidomide or lenalidomide
* Merck & Co Inc - U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA)
has placed a clinical hold on keynote-183, keynote-185 and
keynote-023
* Merck & co inc - decision follows a review of data by dmc
in which more deaths were observed in Keytruda arms of
keynote-183 and keynote-185
* Merck - FDA determined data available indicates risks of
Keytruda + pomalidomide or lenalidomide outweigh potential
benefit for patients with multiple myeloma
* Merck & co inc - clinical hold does not apply to other
studies with Keytruda
* Merck & co - all patients enrolled in
keynote-183,keynote-185 will discontinue investigational
treatment with Keytruda
* Merck & co - patients enrolled in
Keytruda/lenalidomide/dexamethasone cohort in keynote-023 will
also discontinue investigational treatment with Keytruda
