2 hours ago
BRIEF-Merck provides update on phase 3 study of keytruda
July 24, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Merck provides update on phase 3 study of keytruda

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck provides update on phase 3 study of keytruda® (pembrolizumab) monotherapy in patients with previously treated recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (hnscc)

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍no new safety signals were identified in study​

* Says ‍"we remain confident that keytruda is an important therapy for this difficult-to-treat cancer"​

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍safety profile observed in keynote-040 was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies of keytruda​

* Merck & Co Inc - anti-pd-1 therapy, did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of overall survival Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

