3 months ago
BRIEF-Merck receives FDA approval of ISENTRESS HD for treatment of HIV-1 infection in appropriate patients
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Merck receives FDA approval of ISENTRESS HD for treatment of HIV-1 infection in appropriate patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck receives FDA approval of Isentress HD (raltegravir), a new once-daily option, in combination with other antiretroviral agents, for the treatment of hiv-1 infection in appropriate patients



* Merck & Co Inc says Merck anticipates isentress HD to be available in pharmacies in approximately four weeks

* Merck & Co Inc says price of Isentress HD will be same as Isentress twice daily Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

