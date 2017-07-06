BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
July 6 Merck & Co Inc
* Merck to present new data from clinical trials evaluating Isentress HD (raltegravir) and investigational HIV therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at IAS 2017
* Merck says late-breaker abstract will be presented of a phase 1 study of MK-8591, Merck's investigational NRTTI in adult patients with HIV-1 infection
* Merck - recommendation is under review by European commission for marketing authorization in EU with decision on approval expected in H2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, July 6 Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) less than two weeks before the Hong Kong lender defends itself in court against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. hedge fund.