BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Merck & Co Inc:
* On Feb 17, determined that it will record intangible asset impairment charge related to research program for MK-3682, uprifosbuvir - SEC filing
* Company's previously reported Q4 and full year non-GAAP EPS remain unchanged - SEC filing
* Continues to evaluate options with respect to uprifosbuvir clinical development program
* Will monitor remaining $240 million intangible asset for further impairment
* Previously reported Q4 2016 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were reduced from $0.42 to a loss of $0.22
* $240 million fair value is to be recognized as a pre-tax impairment charge of $2.9 billion, which is to be reflected in the Co’s 2016 results
* Full-year 2016 GAAP EPS were reduced from $2.04 to $1.41 Source text: (bit.ly/2mqkKk4) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy