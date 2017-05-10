FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mercuries Life Insurance plans new issuance for working capital enrichment
#Financials
May 10, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mercuries Life Insurance plans new issuance for working capital enrichment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue about 100 million new shares of its common stock

* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share

* 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to fulfill the working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Xxdiq9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

