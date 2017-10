BRIEF-Mercury General reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.84‍​

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mercury General Corp

* Mercury General Corporation announces third quarter results and increases quarterly dividend

* Mercury General Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.84‍​

* Mercury General Corp - qtrly ‍net premiums earned $801.2 million versus $790.9 million​

* Mercury General Corp - qtrly ‍net premiums written $827.4 million versus $808.4 million​

* Mercury General Corp - qtrly ‍combined ratio 99.3 percent versus 98.1 percent​

* Mercury General Corp - qtrly ‍total revenues $858.4 million versus $808.2 million

* Mercury General- sees gross loss from wildfires of $60 million-$100 million and net loss,after benefit of reinsurance, of $10 million, plus reinstatement premiums Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: