BRIEF-David Brereton, Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares
* David Brereton and Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares pursuant to a secondary offering
June 27 Mercury Systems Inc-
* Mercury Systems Inc - units entered into an amendment no. 1 to company's credit agreement dated may 2, 2016 - sec filing
* Mercury Systems Inc - amended credit agreement provides for a $400 million revolving credit facility
* Mercury Systems Inc - mercury repaid $192.5 million remaining principal on its term loan under original credit agreement using cash on hand
* Mercury Systems Inc - new $400 million revolving facility remained undrawn at closing of refinancing, other than for outstanding letters of credit
* Mercury Systems Inc - the amended credit agreement has a five year maturity. Source text: (bit.ly/2sY1K0R) Further company coverage:
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 27 SpaceX wants to expand facilities in Florida to refurbish and store its reusable rocket boosters as it increases the pace of launches, documents filed with authorities show.