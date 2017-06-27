BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies, units enter into second amendment
* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement - SEC filing
June 27 Mercury Systems Inc:
* Mercury Systems expands revolving credit facility, retires term loan a
* Mercury Systems Inc - increasing and extending revolving credit facility into a $400 million, 5-year revolver expiring in June 2022
* In connection with amendment, mercury also repaid remaining principal on its existing term loan using cash on hand
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering of 8.00 percent series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred shares