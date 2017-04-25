BRIEF-Mercury Systems reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

April 25 (Reuters) - Mercury Systems Inc

* Mercury Systems reports record third quarter results, increases annual guidance

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.08 to $1.11

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $107.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.5 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $112 million to $116 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $400 million to $404 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mercury's total backlog at March 31, 2017 was $318.0 million, a $98.3 million increase from a year ago

* Of March 31, 2017 total backlog, $270.7 million represents orders expected to be shipped over next 12 months

* Q4 GAAP EPS expected to be in range of $0.14 to $0.16

* Q4 adjusted EPS expected to be in range of $0.26 to $0.29 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $399.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $108.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total bookings for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were $106.5 million, 32% increase compared to $80.8 million in bookings for q3 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: