FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Mercury Systems reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Mercury Systems reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Mercury Systems Inc

* Mercury Systems reports record third quarter results, increases annual guidance

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.08 to $1.11

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $107.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.5 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $112 million to $116 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $400 million to $404 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mercury's total backlog at March 31, 2017 was $318.0 million, a $98.3 million increase from a year ago

* Of March 31, 2017 total backlog, $270.7 million represents orders expected to be shipped over next 12 months

* Q4 GAAP EPS expected to be in range of $0.14 to $0.16

* Q4 adjusted EPS expected to be in range of $0.26 to $0.29 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $399.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $108.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total bookings for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were $106.5 million, 32% increase compared to $80.8 million in bookings for q3 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.