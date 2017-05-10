FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Meredith Corp says continues to expect FY adj. EPS of $3.85-$3.90
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Meredith Corp says continues to expect FY adj. EPS of $3.85-$3.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp

* Meredith Corp - for full-year fiscal 2017, Meredith continues to expect record earnings per share of $4.13 to $4.18 on a GAAP basis

* Meredith Corp - Meredith continues to expect record earnings per share of $3.85 to $3.90 excluding special items recorded in fiscal 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meredith Corp - declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, or $2.08 on an annual basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.