BRIEF-Merit Medical Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.31

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Merit Medical Systems Inc

* Merit medical reports results for fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.20

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.54 to $0.60

* Merit medical systems inc - q4 worldwide revenue of $157.7 million, up 14.0%

* Q4 revenue view $160.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merit medical systems inc sees 2017 merit's revenues will be in range of $713-$723 million

* Merit medical systems inc sees 2017 merit's revenues will be in range of $713-$723 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.14, revenue view $663.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S