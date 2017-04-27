April 27 Merit Medical Systems Inc-

* Merit Medical reports results for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Reaffirms FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share view $1.15 to $1.20

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $713 million to $723 million

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.80 to $0.86 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: