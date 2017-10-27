FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Meritage Homes Q3 earnings per share $1.02
Sections
Featured
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in 11 minutes

BRIEF-Meritage Homes Q3 earnings per share $1.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp

* Meritage homes reports third quarter 2017 diluted EPS of $1.02, with an 18 pct increase in pretax earnings driven by higher revenue and home closing margins

* Q3 earnings per share $1.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meritage Homes Corp - ‍maintaining expectations for approximately $235-245 million in pre-tax earnings with full year 2017 gross margin in line with 2016​

* Meritage Homes Corp - ‍expect to deliver approximately 7,600-7,800 homes and closing revenue of $3.15-$3.25 billion for year​

* Meritage Homes Corp qtrly homes closed 1,969 units versus 1,800 units‍​

* Meritage Homes Corp - ‍total orders for Q3 increased 8 pct year-over-year due to strong demand in texas and improved sales execution in east region​

* Meritage Homes Corp qtrly home closing revenue $805 million versus $735.9 million

* Meritage Homes Corp qtrly home orders 1,874 units versus 1,737 units

* Meritage Homes Corp - ‍modestly reducing 2017 closings and revenue guidance while maintaining 2017 earnings expectations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.