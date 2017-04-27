FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Meritage Homes reports Q1 EPS $0.56
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Meritage Homes reports Q1 EPS $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp

* Q1 homes closed 1,581 units versus 1,488 units

* Q1 homes orders 2,135 units versus 1,987 units

* Reports first quarter 2017 diluted EPS of $0.56, increased community count and solid order growth

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 home closing revenue $660.6 million versus $595.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $612.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says remains confident in its projections for 2017, including deliveries of approximately 7,500-7,900 homes

* Says estimated total closing revenue of $3.1-3.3 billion for 2017

* Says believes it can maintain gross margins consistent with 2016 while generating a 6-12 pct increase in pre-tax earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.