3 months ago
BRIEF-Meritage Homes says entered into third amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
May 31, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Meritage Homes says entered into third amendment to amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp

* Meritage homes corp - on may 31, 2017 co entered into third amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Meritage homes corp - third amendment increases total commitments available under credit agreement from $540 million to $625 million

* Meritage homes - third amendment refreshes accordion feature to allow company to increase total commitments under credit agreement by up to $100 million

* Meritage homes corp - third amendment extends maturity date of a substantial portion of facility from july 9, 2020 to july 9, 2021

* Meritage homes-third amendment also resets minimum consolidated tangible net worth floor to 70% of consolidated tangible net worth as of march 31, 2017

* Meritage homes corp - of total commitment of $625 million, $60 million matures on july 9, 2019 and $565 million matures on july 9, 2021 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rcln5U) Further company coverage:

