BRIEF-JetBlue Airways reports March traffic
* March 2017 revenue passenger miles 4.08 billion, up 2.9 percent
March 24 Meritor Inc:
* On march 22, Co's Swedish unit entered into a receivables purchase agreement dated as of March 22
* Meritor-Under new receivables purchase agreement, seller is able to sell to nordea up to 155 million euro of eligible receivables outstanding at any time
* Agreement with an affiliate of Nordea Bank AB as purchaser
* New receivables purchase agreement is for three-year term, & expires on March 22, 2020 Source text:(bit.ly/2nLqxoJ) Further company coverage:
* March 2017 revenue passenger miles 4.08 billion, up 2.9 percent
BERLIN, April 12 A German government spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday on reported talks between Siemens and Canada's Bombardier on combining their rail operations.