March 24 Meritor Inc:

* On march 22, Co's Swedish unit entered into a receivables purchase agreement dated as of March 22

* Meritor-Under new receivables purchase agreement, seller is able to sell to nordea up to 155 million euro of eligible receivables outstanding at any time

* Agreement with an affiliate of Nordea Bank AB as purchaser

* New receivables purchase agreement is for three-year term, & expires on March 22, 2020 Source text:(bit.ly/2nLqxoJ)