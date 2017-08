March 27 (Reuters) - Merkur Bank KGaA:

* FY net interest income of 23.1 million euros ($25.1 million) was 1.5 million euros higher than in the previous year, an increase of 6.9 pct

* FY profit from ordinary activities increased by 23 pct to 7.8 million euros

* Will propose dividend increase from 0.22 euros to 0.26 euros per share