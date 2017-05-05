May 5 Merkur Bank KGaA:

* At 1.1 million euros ($1.21 million), Q1 profit for the period was 7.6 percent above the prior-year period

* Q1 2017 result from ordinary business activity up 14.6 percent to 2.0 million euros