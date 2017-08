May 18 (Reuters) - MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI SA:

* BUYS 0.70 PERCENT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL, WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF DIVESTMENT PROCESS CARRIED OUT BY BANCO POPULAR SA IN RELATION TO ITS STAKE IN MERLIN

* THE TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNTS TO 35.4 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)