6 months ago
BRIEF-Merrimack reports Q4 loss per share $0.25
March 1, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Merrimack reports Q4 loss per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Merrimack reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merrimack Pharma- deal with ipsen, once completed, will propvide with capital that co believes will fund streamlined oncology pipeline into h2 2019

* Qtrly total revenues $61.24 million versus $21.4 million

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - expects to use proceeds from asset sale to declare and pay a special cash dividend of at least $200.0 million to stockholders

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - expects to use an additional $195.1 million from proceeds from asset sale to redeem its senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

