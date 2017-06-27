BRIEF-Gigalane issues 14th series convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 14th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
June 27 Merry Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it adjusts conversion price of 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$105.7, effective July 17
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zFV7GA
* Seeks members' nod to enter into agreements or contracts or arrangements or transactions with Universal Cables Ltd