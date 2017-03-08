FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mersen FY net profit up at 3.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Mersen SA:

* FY net profit 3.2 million euros ($3.38 million) versus 2.6 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA stood at 96.7 million euros, representing 12.7 percent of sales

* FY operating income before non-recurring items 59.9 million euros ($63.28 million) versus 60.9 million euros year ago

* FY operating margin before non-recurring items 7.8 percent versus 7.9 percent year ago

* In 2017, will also continue to deploy its operational excellence plan, which will lower the cost structure and drive competitiveness in group plants

* Costs associated with the plan have, for the most part, already been booked in the 2016 financial statements and will result in an amount of 25 million euros being paid out in 2017

* Group expects to see year-on-year organic sales growth of between 0 percent and 2 percent in 2017, with a 50 to 100 basis point improvement in operating margin before non-recurring items

* Recommended 2016 dividend of 0.50 euros a share Source text: bit.ly/2mhrbXL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9466 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

