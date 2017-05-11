FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement agreement
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Merus Labs International Inc:

* Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement agreement

* Merus Labs International Inc - norgine will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of merus for $1.65 per share in cash

* Merus Labs International Inc says deal for a total enterprise value of approximately $342 million

* Merus Labs International - deal will be financed through combination of available cash, new credit facilities norgine secured prior to executing arrangement

* Merus Labs International Inc - transaction is structured as a plan of arrangement under business corporations act (British Columbia) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

