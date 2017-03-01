FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Merus Labs responds to Reuters News article
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 3:49 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Merus Labs responds to Reuters News article

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Merus Labs International Inc

* Merus Labs responds to Reuters News article

* Currently using Rothschild to provide investment banking and financial advisory services

* Merus Labs International - Aware of a news story from Reuters suggesting that it has hired Rothschild & Co. to explore strategic alternatives

* Merus Labs-Rothschild supporting Co in evaluation of broad range of options related to capital structure, product acquisitions, corporate deals

* Merus Labs International - Does not intend to comment further except as required by applicable securities laws or policies of Toronto Stock Exchange

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.