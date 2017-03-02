BRIEF-Mesa Laboratories says entered into 5 year agreement for a $80 million revolving line of credit

March 2 (Reuters) - Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Mesa laboratories says credit facility provides post-closing accordion feature which allows to request to increase line of credit/term loan up to additional $100 million

* Mesa Laboratories Inc says funds from credit facility may be used to pay down its previous credit facility, among other things- SEC filing

* Mesa Laboratories says on March 1 entered into 5 year agreement for a $80 million revolving line of credit, $20 million term loan, up to $2.5 million letters of credit Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mIOObK) Further company coverage: