6 months ago
BRIEF-Mesa Laboratories says entered into 5 year agreement for a $80 million revolving line of credit
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mesa Laboratories says entered into 5 year agreement for a $80 million revolving line of credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Mesa laboratories says credit facility provides post-closing accordion feature which allows to request to increase line of credit/term loan up to additional $100 million

* Mesa Laboratories Inc says funds from credit facility may be used to pay down its previous credit facility, among other things- SEC filing

* Mesa Laboratories says on March 1 entered into 5 year agreement for a $80 million revolving line of credit, $20 million term loan, up to $2.5 million letters of credit Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mIOObK) Further company coverage:

