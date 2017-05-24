FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mesoblast says qtrly loss attributable $9.8 mln
May 24, 2017 / 11:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mesoblast says qtrly loss attributable $9.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Mesoblast Ltd:

* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of Mesoblast limited $9.8 million versus loss of $16.9 million

* Q3 revenue $901,000 versus $4.1 million

* "There is uncertainty related to the group’s ability to partner programs and raise capital at terms to meet the group’s requirements"

* "Uncertain related to group’s ability to sustainably implement planned cost reductions and defer programs on timely basis while achieving expected outcomes" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

