July 3 METABOLIC EXPLORER SA:

* SIGNS WITH TOTAL REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT (TDR) AGREEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF PDO / AB PRODUCTION UNIT

* LAUNCH OF PRELIMINARY ENGINEERING STUDIES WITH TECHNIPFMC

* CO AND ITS FINANCIAL PARTNERS DETERMINED MEANS OF FINANCING INVESTMENTS FOR 1ST STAGE (ESTIMATED AT €25 MLN)

* CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN LATE IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018