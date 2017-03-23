Mozambique extends probe into government loans to April 28
MAPUTO Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
March 23 Metair Investments Ltd -
* FY headline earnings per share 229 cents
* Ordinary dividend of 70 cents per share was declared in 2016 in respect of year ended Dec. 31 2015
* FY profit before taxation 606.5 million rand versus 744.7 million rand
* Expect group's financial performance in 2017 to improve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
