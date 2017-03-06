FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metanor announces increase to brokered private placement
March 6, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Metanor announces increase to brokered private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Metanor Resources Inc :

* Metanor announces increase to brokered private placement

* Increased size of its private placement, disclosed in a press release dated February 15, 2017, from $7 million to $11.5 million

* Net proceeds from sale of units will be used for mining development and exploration at Barry project

* Under increased offering, may issue a combination of units for $0.06 per unit, flow-through shares at price of $0.075 per FT share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

