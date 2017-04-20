FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Metanor reports operational results for the quarter ended March 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Metanor Resources Inc

* Metanor reports operational results for the quarter ended March 31st 2017

* Metanor Resources Inc- Gold production of 9,442 ounces during quarter

* Metanor Resources Inc- Gold sales of 10,881 ounces during quarter

* Metanor Resources Inc - Metanor revised its objective to produce between 33,000 and 36,000 ounces of gold during current year

* Metanor Resources Inc - For Barry property, Metanor will continue drilling within area of Barry open pit to increase its mineral resources

* Metanor Resources Inc - "Additionally, Metanor is increasing drilling in barry camp from one to three drill rigs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

