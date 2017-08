May 12 (Reuters) - Metanor Resources Inc:

* Elected to fully redeem and purchase 10% subordinated secured convertible debentures, series 1 issued August 22, 2012

* The 10% subordinated secured convertible debentures, series 1 issued August 22, 2012 is in outstanding principal amount of $9 million

* The debentures have a maturity date of August 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: