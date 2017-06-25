June 26 Metcash Ltd
* FY group ebit for year increased 7.7% to $296.7 mln
* Group sales revenue for fy up 5.4% to $14.12 billion
* Recommencement of dividend brought forward due to balance
sheet strength - FY17 final dividend of 4.5 cents per share
fully franked
* "In liquor, moderate growth is expected in overall liquor
market"
* FY18 will also include a full year of earnings from HTH
* Synergies related to acquisition of HTH are expected to be
at upper end of our targeted range of $15m-$20m
* Board also resolved to suspend dividend reinvestment plan
(drp), with effect from 26 june 2017
