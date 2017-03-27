FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Methanex comments on 13D filing by largest shareholder
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Methanex comments on 13D filing by largest shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp:

* Methanex Corp - commented on filing of revised schedule 13D by largest shareholder, M&G Investment Management Limited Of London, U.K.

* Methanex Corp - "We are optimistic that we will be able to secure additional gas to support an investment in restart of our Chile IV plant"

* Methanex Corp - "expect to be in a position to make a decision by mid-2017 to spend approximately $50 million over 12 months"

* Methanex Corp - "We would expect to spend around an additional $50 million approximately in mid-2018 to refurbish Chile I plant" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

