BRIEF-Methanex reports Q1 earnings per share $1.46

April 26 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp-

* Methanex reports higher first quarter 2017 earnings and increases dividend by 9%

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.56

* Q1 earnings per share $1.46

* Increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent to $0.30per share

* Methanex Corp - qtrly revenue $810 million versus $435 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $823.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 production attributable to methanex shareholders 1.9 million tonnes versus 1.7 million tonnes

* Adjusted qtrly revenue $832 million versus $450 million

* Q1 sales volume of methanex-produced methanol 1.8 million tonnes versus 1.5 million tonnes