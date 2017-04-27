BRIEF-Metlife chairman says from 2016 through 2019, company plans to invest $1 bln in efficiency enhancements - shareholder letter

April 27 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* Metlife chairman in shareholder letter says in U.S. and abroad, will continue to allow "older, more capital intensive" liabilities to run off in 2017

* Metlife chairman says from 2016 through 2019, we plan to invest $1 billion in efficiency enhancements - shareholder letter

* Metlife Inc - “for 2017, we are on track to return close to $4.5 billion of capital to our shareholders”

* Metlife chairman says "U.S. federal regulatory outlook is now more positive than it has been in nearly a decade" - shareholder letter

* Metlife chairman says "prospect for pro-growth tax reform has also brightened" - shareholder letter

* Metlife chairman says optimistic that reducing U.S. corporate income tax rate will make U.S. companies "more competitive globally"

* Metlife Chairman says intend to maintain common stock annual dividend at $1.60/share after separation of Brighthouse Financial, and grow it over time

* Metlife chairman says "the time is long past due for the federal reserve to fully normalize U.S. monetary policy"