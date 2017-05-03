May 3 Metlife Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.75; q1 operating earnings per
share $1.41; q1 total operating revenue $16.88 billion, up 2
percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $17.08
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Metlife q1 premiums, fees & other revenues $11.99 billion,
down 4 percent
* Metlife q1 net investment income $5.20 billion, up 14
percent
* Metlife says at quarter-end, book value, excluding aoci
other than fcta, was $50.52 per share, down 5 percent from
$53.31 at march 31, 2016
* Metlife - q1 net income includes $602 million, after tax,
in net derivative losses compared with $868 million, after tax,
in net derivative gains in q1 2016
* Metlife says in q1, rising equity markets and costs
associated with repositioning hedging strategies contributed to
net derivative losses
* Metlife says brighthouse financial reported q1 operating
earnings of $244 million, down 25 percent
