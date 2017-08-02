FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 minutes ago
BRIEF-Metlife Q2 earnings per share $0.77
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 21 minutes ago

BRIEF-Metlife Q2 earnings per share $0.77

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* Metlife announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.30

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Metlife Inc - qtrly total operating revenues $17,387‍​ million versus $16,955 million

* Metlife Inc - qtrly as reported on an operating basis, net investment income was $4.9 billion, essentially unchanged from the prior-year period‍​

* Metlife Inc - qtrly premiums, fees & other revenues were $12.6 billion, up 4 percent over the second quarter of 2016

* Metlife Inc - ‍ quarter-end book value, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, was $51.03 per share, down 4 percent from $53.20 at June 30, 2016​

* Metlife Inc - ‍brighthouse Financial spin-off is expected to be completed on august 4​

* Metlife Inc - ‍remain on track with plan to return approximately $4.5 billion to shareholders this year in dividends and share repurchases​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.