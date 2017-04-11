BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 5.7 million rials versus 3.5 million rials year ago
April 12 Metlifecare Ltd
* Company's two infratil director representatives, Kevin Baker and William Smales, have resigned from board, effective immediately
* Company will now commence a director search process
* Resignations follow recent sale of Infratil's 19.91% stake in company that has now settled
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago