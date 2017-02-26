BRIEF-Metlifecare says Hy net profit NZ$165 mln, up 31.3 pct

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Metlifecare Ltd-

* Hy net profit NZ$165 million, up 31.3 percent

* Interim dividend 2.25 cps

* Hy revenue from ordinary activities NZ$53.9 million up 3.5 percent

* Cfo Tristram Van Der Meijden has made the decision to leave Metlifecare

* Executive search process for cfo is now underway

* "Expect to achieve our delivery target of 229 units and care beds in this financial year"

* "Expect to achieve our delivery target of 229 units and care beds in this financial year"

* "Company anticipates that underlying profit for the second half will be consistent with the first half"