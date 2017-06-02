BRIEF-Metro Bank buys UK mortgages portfolio for 596.7 mln stg

June 2 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc
* Mortgage portfolio acquisition
* Metro Bank Plc says it has completed purchase of a portfolio of UK mortgages ( "portfolio") from Cerberus European Residential Holdings B.V. for 596.7 mln stg
* Portfolio is being acquired at a discount to par.
* Consideration of 596.7 mln stg represents value at which acquired mortgages will be taken on to bank's balance sheet and is being financed using cash from existing resources