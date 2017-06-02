FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Metro Bank buys UK mortgages portfolio for 596.7 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc

* Mortgage portfolio acquisition

* Metro Bank Plc says it has completed purchase of a portfolio of UK mortgages ( "portfolio") from Cerberus European Residential Holdings B.V. for 596.7 mln stg

* ‍Portfolio is being acquired at a discount to par.​

* ‍Consideration of 596.7 mln stg represents value at which acquired mortgages will be taken on to bank's balance sheet and is being financed using cash from existing resources​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

