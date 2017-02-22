FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Metro Bank posts 64 pct growth in FY asset growth year-on-year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Metro Bank posts 64 pct growth in FY asset growth year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Metro Bank

* FY asset growth up 64% year-on-year to £10,057m ($12,370)

* FY record deposit growth; up 56% year-on-year to £7,951m ($9,780m)

* FY record lending growth; up 66% year-on-year to £5,865m ($7,214m)

* FY loan to deposit ratio increased to 74%

* FY revenue up 62% year-on-year to £195m

* FY record 260,000 increase in customer accounts to a total of 915,000

* FY underlying loss before tax1 at £11.7m (compared to a loss of £46.6m in 2015)

* FY strong common equity tier 1 capital ratio at 18.1%

* Will strengthen network with a further 10-12 new stores in 2017

* Expect to deliver a full year of profitability in 2017

* Remain confident to achieve 2020 guidance; have seen no significant change in customer behaviour since the European Referendum vote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.