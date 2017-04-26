FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Metro Bank posts Q1 underlying pre-tax profit 2 mln stg
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Metro Bank posts Q1 underlying pre-tax profit 2 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc:

* Deposits up 13% quarter-on-quarter to £9.0b ($11.4b) whilst cost of deposits dropped from 66bp in q4 2016 to 61bp in q1 2017

* Record net deposit growth per store per month of £7.4m ($9.3m) in q1 2017 versus £5.0m ($6.3m) in q4 2016

* Underlying profit before tax 1 at £2.0m (£1.5m in q4 2016)

* Q1 lending up 11%, quarter-on-quarter to £6.5b ($8.2b)

* "we continue to grow business, and remain on track to open a further ten stores before year end."

* As of 31 March total assets were £11,624m, up from £10,057m at 31 December 2016 and £7,388m at 31 March 2016; representing 16% growth in quarter

* We remain confident in our ability to deliver a full year of profitability in 2017 and to achieve our 2020 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.