May 11 (Reuters) - Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer:

* Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer raises $2.1 billion in oversubscribed credit facility

* Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer says credit facility includes $1 billion 5-year revolving credit facility, a new $850 million five-year term loan A

* Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer- Credit facility oversubscribed by more than 50%; new capital facilitates acquisition of 80.9% membership interests in EPIX