March 16 (Reuters) - Metro Retail Stores Group Inc :

* Net sales in the fourth quarter grew 7.4% to 10.67 billion pesos

* Net income for fy 2016 789 million pesos versus 758 million pesos in 2015

* Overall net sales for 2016 hit 34.4 billion pesos, an increase of 2.1 billion pesos over 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: