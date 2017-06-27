BRIEF-Ninestar's share trade to resume on June 28
June 27 Ninestar Corp * Says share trade to resume on June 28 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rX3oON Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 27 Metrofile Holdings Ltd
* Metrofile Holdings has acquired a total of 13 653 312 shares in issued share capital of co on open market for r66 500 658 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Ninestar Corp * Says share trade to resume on June 28 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rX3oON Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd