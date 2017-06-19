BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Tech gets regulatory approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to begin operations
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating
June 19 Metrofile Holdings Ltd:
* To acquire a 100 pct interest in tidy files for an approximate consideration of 75 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)