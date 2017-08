May 31 (Reuters) - Metso Oyj

* Metso issued a eur 300 million eurobond

* Metso oyj says amount of new bond is eur 300 million and its reoffer interest rate is equivalent to 7-year euro midswap rate 0.417 percent plus 77 basis points

* Interest coupon is 1.125% and issue price is 99.586% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)