6 months ago
February 21, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mevis Medical Solutions Q1 revenues up 36 pct at 5.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mevis Medical Solutions AG:

* Q1 revenues with 5.5 million euros ($5.79 million) 36 pct above prior year

* Q1 net profit after taxes increased by 0.7 million euros to 4.4 million euros

* Q1 earnings before interest an taxes (EBIT) of 2.9 million euros (significantly above prior-year's figure of 0.9 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT margin of 52 pct

* Says Q1 EBIT margin more than doubled compared to prior-year's figure

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9497 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

